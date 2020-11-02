Attempted murder charge approved in Halloween attack at Kelowna H2O Centre

Photo: Kirk Penton A man was arrested from the home on Old Meadows Road Saturday night.

A Kelowna man is facing an attempted murder charge related to a Halloween night incident in front of the H2O Centre.

Police were called for a report of an assault at about 5:30 p.m. in front of the fitness centre on Gordon Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Kelowna man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the attack. He was rushed to hospital.

The suspect was located and arrested at a home on Old Meadows Road, just a few blocks away.

Jesse Pez, 30, has been charged with one count of attempted murder. He is scheduled for a court appearance Monday afternoon. Court documents identify the alleged victim as Keanan Mak.

RCMP says the investigation is ongoing and no additional details are being released.

Police did not say if the attack involved a stabbing, or if the alleged victim and attacker were known to each other. Court documents did not state the weapon allegedly used.

Crime scenes at the H2O Centre and the home on Old Meadows Road remain active with officers combing through both Monday morning.

Bloody handprints cover the outside of the home, while a trail of blood runs from the H2O bus loop through the parking lot, all the way to the intersection of Gordon Drive and Lequime Road.