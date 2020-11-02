164996
Kelowna  

Kelowna makes masks mandatory in all city facilities

Masks a must in city hall

- | Story: 315182

YouTube Kelowna City Hall

If you're heading to Kelowna City Hall today, don't forget to bring a mask.

As of today, Kelowna has mandated that non-medical masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor city-operated facilities. This includes city hall, all recreation facilities and arenas, yards offices, and the Glenmore Landfill Administration Building. Masks should be worn to cover the mouth and nose.

City staff will wear masks when interacting with the public both indoors and outside. Mayor Colin Basran and city staff have released a new video that describes the reasons for the new approach and procedures for these enhanced safety measures.

"The City of Kelowna continues to follow the lead of the Provincial Health Ministry and work with Interior Health to deal with the COVID-19 situation locally. The enhancement to City COVID-19 safety protocols follow recent recommendations of the Provincial Medical Health Officer around mask use in indoor public spaces," said a news release from the City of Kelowna.

A few exceptions are in place within recreation facilities when users arrive at their designated activity space. Masks are still required when entering recreation facilities and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, change rooms and spectator areas.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

156434
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4094001
1 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$849,900
more details
165130


165038


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Mouse
Mouse Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164977


Prince William battled Covid-19 in April

Showbiz
Britain's Prince William battled Covid-19 in April, it has been reported. According to The Sun newspaper, the 38-year-old...
Cat massages hungry Corgi
Must Watch
A cat paws at a dog while it’s eating. Maybe it’s...
Babies shove their cute little feet in dad’s face
Must Watch
Why are you putting your little feet in daddy’s face?!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162894