Kelowna makes masks mandatory in all city facilities

If you're heading to Kelowna City Hall today, don't forget to bring a mask.

As of today, Kelowna has mandated that non-medical masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor city-operated facilities. This includes city hall, all recreation facilities and arenas, yards offices, and the Glenmore Landfill Administration Building. Masks should be worn to cover the mouth and nose.

City staff will wear masks when interacting with the public both indoors and outside. Mayor Colin Basran and city staff have released a new video that describes the reasons for the new approach and procedures for these enhanced safety measures.

"The City of Kelowna continues to follow the lead of the Provincial Health Ministry and work with Interior Health to deal with the COVID-19 situation locally. The enhancement to City COVID-19 safety protocols follow recent recommendations of the Provincial Medical Health Officer around mask use in indoor public spaces," said a news release from the City of Kelowna.

A few exceptions are in place within recreation facilities when users arrive at their designated activity space. Masks are still required when entering recreation facilities and when moving through shared spaces like lobbies, hallways, change rooms and spectator areas.