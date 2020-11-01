Incoming flight to Kelowna identified on list of COVID-19 exposures

Photo: The Canadian Press

Another three flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure page, including one which landed at Kelowna International Airport.

Positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified on the following flights:

United Airlines 466 travelling Denver to Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 19

Air Canada 103 travelling Toronto to Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 21

WestJet 183 travelling Calgary to Kelowna on Friday, Oct. 30

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

To view a full list of all flights on the CDC’s active exposure list, visit the website.