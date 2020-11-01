165076
Incoming flight to Kelowna identified on list of COVID-19 exposures

Another three flights have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control's COVID-19 exposure page, including one which landed at Kelowna International Airport.

Positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified on the following flights:

  • United Airlines 466 travelling Denver to Vancouver on Monday, Oct. 19
  • Air Canada 103 travelling Toronto to Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 21 
  • WestJet 183 travelling Calgary to Kelowna on Friday, Oct. 30

The BCCDC recommends passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days. 

To view a full list of all flights on the CDC’s active exposure list, visit the website

