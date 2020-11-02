165076
Kelowna  

Castanet News celebrates 20th anniversary

Castanet News turns 20

Twenty years is a long time on the internet. 

While most of the tech giants that now reach into every aspect of our lives are still in their teens, Castanet News has just turned 20.

On November 1, 2000, radio station SILK-FM owner Nick Frost debuted a new website serving the Okanagan. It provided news, information and entertainment to a local audience — something very few websites were doing while most people still relied on the print newspaper to stay informed. 

Two decades and 300,000 stories later, the world has changed drastically, but Castanet News has the same mission.

Over 600,000 readers come to Castanet each week for news and classifieds, generating more than 9.5 million page views, making it one of the most browsed websites in B.C.

“It is remarkable to see how this organization has evolved and grown over the years,” said Castanet’s senior vice president and Kelowna general manager Chris Kearney. “This year we launched our fourth brick and mortar office with management, sales and news staff in Kamloops, expanding our reach further into the B.C. Interior.”

When Castanet launched in 2000, the concept of news on the internet was embraced by readers but was an unknown for advertisers. 

"We were early by a few years," Frost said in a previous interview. “So for the first few years we lost a lot of money, but we never gave up.”

Things changed in late summer 2003, when Castanet proved its worth to the community during the Okanagan Mountain Park Fire. When people couldn’t wait for the next day’s newspaper or that evening’s newscast, Castanet became invaluable for getting critical information out quickly, something that remains ingrained in the DNA of the company.

In April 2019, Castanet was purchased by Vancouver-based media company Glacier Media. The move has allowed Castanet to provide its clients with a full suite of digital advertising services and products as well as our readers with engaging and unique stories from sister publications across B.C.

From just a handful of original staff, Castanet now employs 46 people across its four communities of Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton. 

Castanet has and continues to partner with numerous charities like the Women’s Shelter, Okanagan Food Bank, Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Salvation Army and more throughout British Columbia. 

