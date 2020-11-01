164899
Kelowna RCMP provide no information about Halloween night incident

Two bloody crime scenes

Police have yet to provide the public with any information about a serious incident in Kelowna's Mission area Halloween night that left the sidewalk out front of the H2O Centre, and a nearby home, stained with blood.

Sometime before 7 p.m. Saturday night, a large police presence responded to a home at 685 Old Meadows Road and to the nearby H2O Centre.

While police have been tight-lipped about what prompted the call, a shirtless man was seen being taken away in handcuffs from the Old Meadows Road home Saturday night.

Sunday, police remain at both crime scenes gathering evidence. Bloody handprints stain the front of the Old Meadows Road, and more blood is visible on the home's garbage cans. And while many Kelowna homes are still sporting leftover Halloween decorations, this blood appears to be real.

The H2O Centre, about a 10-minute walk from the home, remains open Sunday morning, but an area outside the recreation centre is blocked off by police tape. A large pool of blood is visible on the sidewalk, and police evidence markers indicate additional drops of blood around the area.

Two officers remain on scene Sunday, photographing evidence.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for information about the incident. The condition of the victim, or their relation to the man who was arrested, remains unknown.

