RCMP at two crime scenes in Kelowna's Mission

Police at multiple scenes

There is a large police presence around a home on Old Meadows Road in Kelowna and a second crime scene at the H2O Fitness Centre nearby.

Eight RCMP vehicles and an ambulance rushed to the home at around 6 p.m., around the same time police arrived at H2O.

A person was observed being led out of the home in handcuffs and being questioned by officers. 

Paramedics have also entered the home. RCMP remain on scene and the home is wrapped in police tape.

At the H2O Fitness Centre on Gordon Drive, officers have set up a crime scene near the BC Transit loop. A bus remains parked within the crime scene tape.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information. 

