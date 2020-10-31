Children's books in West Kelowna parking lot led to needle

Photo: Contributed

A local man and his eight-year-old daughter stumbled upon a creepy surprise Saturday morning in West Kelowna. And not the fun, Halloween-related creepiness.

The pair were at the West Kelowna McDonalds when the young girl noticed four children's books lying near some bushes in the parking lot. But upon closer inspection, the child and her father realized the trail of books led to a hypodermic needle in the bushes.

“The books were lined up neatly, and they pointed directly to the needle. It just kind of led right to the needle,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous. “It looked pretty suspicious.”

He said the set-up frightened his young daughter.

“Once we figured out what it was, she was terrified. She wanted to get out of there real fast.”

West Kelowna Fire Rescue's needle disposal unit was called to get rid of the needle.

“I talked to the disposal unit and they were saying this is happening a lot,” the man said. “Needles in general and just weird set ups like that.”