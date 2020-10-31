163146
162613
Kelowna  

Children's books in West Kelowna parking lot led to needle

Kids books led to needle

- | Story: 315088

A local man and his eight-year-old daughter stumbled upon a creepy surprise Saturday morning in West Kelowna. And not the fun, Halloween-related creepiness.

The pair were at the West Kelowna McDonalds when the young girl noticed four children's books lying near some bushes in the parking lot. But upon closer inspection, the child and her father realized the trail of books led to a hypodermic needle in the bushes.

“The books were lined up neatly, and they pointed directly to the needle. It just kind of led right to the needle,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous. “It looked pretty suspicious.”

He said the set-up frightened his young daughter.

“Once we figured out what it was, she was terrified. She wanted to get out of there real fast.”

West Kelowna Fire Rescue's needle disposal unit was called to get rid of the needle.

“I talked to the disposal unit and they were saying this is happening a lot,” the man said. “Needles in general and just weird set ups like that.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163013
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4241483
#202-1083 KLO Rd
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$275,000
more details
163226


162948


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Junebug
Junebug Kelowna SPCA >


163501




Big brother teaches little sister how to walk down the stairs

Must Watch
Big Brother Jack teaches little sister Quinn how to walk down the stairs in this super cute video. And instructs Mom and Dad to...
Pumpkin Carving
Galleries
Check out these incredible pumpkins. Happy Halloween!
Pumpkin Carving (2)
Galleries
Who hates her vegetables?
Must Watch
This baby isn’t a fan..
Dolly Parton: ‘I’ve always respected my husband’s wish for privacy’
Music
Dolly Parton has never pushed her husband of 54 years to join her...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235
162890