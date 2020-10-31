One Kelowna family has gone above and beyond this Halloween

Photo: Aidan Fedderson

After close to 10 hours of hard work, one Kelowna family is hoping the community will swing by their home this Halloween evening and check out their spooky front yard.

Aidan Feddersen, along with his father Trevor and sister Meagan, have been building an elaborate haunted yard at their home on 866 Coronado Crescent for several years, but their 2020 production is their best one yet.

“We've got a big octopus with moving eyes, a pirate ship that has smoke machines coming out of the moving cannons, the mast of the pirate ship has a kids Halloween movie playing,” Aidan said. “We've got a huge dragon with moving wings that looks like it's breathing fire ... we've kind of got a bit of everything to be honest.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many Halloween traditions, like crowded haunted houses and large get-togethers, Aidan said he's hoping people will drive by their display and admire it from a distance.

“We had close to 200 people last year come by,” he said. “It just gets bigger and bigger every year.”

The family spent about five hours on the set-up Friday, and another five hours Saturday, setting up the motion sensors and other features, but Aidan says the end result is worth it.

“It's super cool seeing all the kids' faces as they walk by and it's pretty cool every year the same kids come and take a look,” he said. “People's reactions are what we do it for.”

He adds that his neighbours have also begun setting up their own elaborate displays in recent years.

Aidan says the display will be at its best once the night falls Saturday.