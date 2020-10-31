164896
162613
Kelowna  

Halloween celebrations at bars will look very different this year due to COVID-19

Safe Halloween celebrations

- | Story: 315068

Halloween is usually a very busy time of year for bars and clubs in Kelowna but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's celebrations will look a lot different. 

Current provincial health orders require establishments to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and music cannot be louder than normal conversation volumes. While there won't be any late-night dance parties, there are still things you can do to celebrate Halloween in a safe manor.

"We usually do a really big Halloween party every year and its always a holiday my wife and I love, but this year it didn't feel completely right to be honest," says owner of BNA Brewing Kyle Nixon. "Between September and December, it would be one of our busiest nights."

In previous years, BNA would host a themed Halloween party with local DJs. However with the limitations and guidelines, Nixon chose not to host a party this year.

"Small sacrifices. We've all made sacrifices," he says. "We just want to keep our doors open and do what we can to keep people safe."

However guests are still invited to stop by in their costumes. 

"We're still going to have some fun here, but in a responsible way," says Nixon. 

And this is the same at Doc Willoughby's.

"Normally its a busy night at Doc's but now we're limited to 80 people inside, so we'll probably fill that up," says owner Dave Willoughby. "We're encouraging people to come out earlier and obviously we're adhering to the 10 p.m. rule. 

"Bring your costumes out. We'd love to see them and the more people dressed up, the better. It's always a fun atmosphere at the pub when people roll in with their outfits. Sometimes people like to go from place to place and we certainly encourage people to do that."

Willoughby says while the new provincial health orders have been difficult on the pub, they have put a lot of work into making Doc Willoughby's a safe and welcoming place for people.

"I would like to see a little bit more encouragement for people to come and support pubs and restaurants because we have put a lot of effort into making it great," he says. "Protocols and procedures like contact tracing, thats not in place when you go to somebody's house."

And if you've got a great costume that you're wanting to flaunt, make your way to Friends of Dorothy's for their Halloween drag queen show and costume contest. 

"Its giving people a little normalcy because a lot of people don't have Halloween things going on," says general manager Shawn Dieter. 

"We are abiding by all of the safety precautions. We're being very cautious of how we're seating people. We've added a bunch more dividers to keep people feeling safer. We're making sure that everyone feels comfortable."

The Liquid Zoo, a nightclub and strip club, is also hosting a Halloween party that features zombies and live entertainment. 

"We follow all health and safety protocols. Maximum six guests per group. Larger groups can separate into groups of six. Social distancing is in place," reads a statement on their website. 

Halloween comes just days after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new order limiting the number of people who can gather inside of homes. B.C. residents can only gather with their immediate household, plus six additional visitors. Henry says this isn't the time for private house parties on Halloween.

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4307585
302-1550 Dickson Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$409,000
more details
164195


160189


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Junebug
Junebug Kelowna SPCA >


163501




TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey stopped Jennifer Garner from quitting Dallas Buyers Club
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey urged Jennifer Garner to stick around when...
High- five!
Must Watch
Priest can’t stop laughing after little girl high-fives...
Puppy loves playing hide and seek
Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
163836