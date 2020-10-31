Halloween celebrations at bars will look very different this year due to COVID-19

Photo: Unsplash/Jonathan Borba

Halloween is usually a very busy time of year for bars and clubs in Kelowna but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's celebrations will look a lot different.

Current provincial health orders require establishments to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. and music cannot be louder than normal conversation volumes. While there won't be any late-night dance parties, there are still things you can do to celebrate Halloween in a safe manor.

"We usually do a really big Halloween party every year and its always a holiday my wife and I love, but this year it didn't feel completely right to be honest," says owner of BNA Brewing Kyle Nixon. "Between September and December, it would be one of our busiest nights."

In previous years, BNA would host a themed Halloween party with local DJs. However with the limitations and guidelines, Nixon chose not to host a party this year.

"Small sacrifices. We've all made sacrifices," he says. "We just want to keep our doors open and do what we can to keep people safe."

However guests are still invited to stop by in their costumes.

"We're still going to have some fun here, but in a responsible way," says Nixon.

And this is the same at Doc Willoughby's.

"Normally its a busy night at Doc's but now we're limited to 80 people inside, so we'll probably fill that up," says owner Dave Willoughby. "We're encouraging people to come out earlier and obviously we're adhering to the 10 p.m. rule.

"Bring your costumes out. We'd love to see them and the more people dressed up, the better. It's always a fun atmosphere at the pub when people roll in with their outfits. Sometimes people like to go from place to place and we certainly encourage people to do that."

Willoughby says while the new provincial health orders have been difficult on the pub, they have put a lot of work into making Doc Willoughby's a safe and welcoming place for people.

"I would like to see a little bit more encouragement for people to come and support pubs and restaurants because we have put a lot of effort into making it great," he says. "Protocols and procedures like contact tracing, thats not in place when you go to somebody's house."

And if you've got a great costume that you're wanting to flaunt, make your way to Friends of Dorothy's for their Halloween drag queen show and costume contest.

"Its giving people a little normalcy because a lot of people don't have Halloween things going on," says general manager Shawn Dieter.

"We are abiding by all of the safety precautions. We're being very cautious of how we're seating people. We've added a bunch more dividers to keep people feeling safer. We're making sure that everyone feels comfortable."

The Liquid Zoo, a nightclub and strip club, is also hosting a Halloween party that features zombies and live entertainment.

"We follow all health and safety protocols. Maximum six guests per group. Larger groups can separate into groups of six. Social distancing is in place," reads a statement on their website.

Halloween comes just days after Dr. Bonnie Henry announced a new order limiting the number of people who can gather inside of homes. B.C. residents can only gather with their immediate household, plus six additional visitors. Henry says this isn't the time for private house parties on Halloween.