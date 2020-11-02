Despite 'legalization,' Kelowna residents are still facing cannabis charges

Photo: File photo

The legalization of cannabis in 2018 meant that the hundreds of cannabis possession charges Kelowna residents faced every year were no longer laid. But locals, and those across the country, are still facing cannabis-related charges.

New crime data released by Statistics Canada this week shows more than 18,000 Cannabis Act infractions were reported by police across Canada in the first 14 months after the October 2018 legalization. The police-reported crime data refers to incidents where charges were laid by police or recommended to the Crown (in B.C. and Quebec), and don't necessarily mean a person was convicted.

Of these 18,000 Cannabis Act incidents, more than 2,300 were related to the possession of cannabis. Under the Cannabis Act, possession of more than 30 grams in a public place remains illegal, as is possession of “illicit cannabis.” It also remains illegal to possess more than four cannabis plants, or possess a budding or flowering cannabis plant in public.”

In the Kelowna census metropolitan area, which includes Lake Country, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and Peachland, nine people were charged with possessing more than 30 grams over those first 14 months, while two people were charged with possession of more than four plants, or a budding/flowering plant in public.

Despite “legalization,” possession of cannabis under the new framework can carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail.

In the 10 months of 2018 before the Cannabis Act came into effect 314 people were charged with possession of cannabis in and around Kelowna, while 458 were charged in 2017.

While 11 people in and around Kelowna were charged with trafficking cannabis in the first 10 months of 2018, pre-legalization, four people in the area were charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing in the 14 months after legalization. Under the new framework, it remains illegal to distribute more than 30 grams of cannabis.

A person convicted of distribution, or possession for the purpose of distribution, can face a maximum prison term of 14 years.

Selling any amount of cannabis outside the legal framework also carries a 14-year maximum sentence. Police reported just one instance of a person selling cannabis in or around Kelowna in 2019.

Additionally, police reported six cases in or around Kelowna in 2019 where a person had cultivated an “illicit” cannabis plant, or grew more than four plants at a time. This also carries a maximum 14 year imprisonment upon conviction.

In 2017, police reported 18 instances of the production of cannabis in and around Kelowna.

Across B.C., one of the more prevalent Cannabis Act infractions in 2019 was the importation and exportation of cannabis. In 2019, police in B.C. reported 2,474 cases of the importation/exportation of cannabis, but just two of the cases came from the Kelowna area.

Meanwhile, the Kelowna CMA had the highest rate of police-reported opioid-related offences of anywhere in Canada in 2019, at 124 incidents per 100,000 people.