Portion of Richter Street will be closed Nov. 3 for construction

Photo: Google Maps Richter Street looking north towards Sutherland

The City of Kelowna is advising residents that a portion of Richter Street will be closed Nov. 3 to facilitate utility work in the area.

The closure will be in place from 1 to 7 a.m. on Richter Street between Cadder and Sutherland avenues. Detours will be in place.

Construction will continue from Nov. 3 to Nov. 27. Motorists can expect two-way traffic along a temporary route to accommodate work being done.

Motorists may encounter traffic interruptions and single-lane alternating traffic at times.

The work is part of the Water Street lift station forcemain project — a $1 million project that will see a second forcemain pipe added to accommodate the city's growing population.