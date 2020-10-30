164896
162923
Kelowna  

Portion of Richter Street will be closed Nov. 3 for construction

Closures planned for Richter

- | Story: 315050

The City of Kelowna is advising residents that a portion of Richter Street will be closed Nov. 3 to facilitate utility work in the area.

The closure will be in place from 1 to 7 a.m. on Richter Street between Cadder and Sutherland avenues. Detours will be in place.

Construction will continue from Nov. 3 to Nov. 27. Motorists can expect two-way traffic along a temporary route to accommodate work being done. 

Motorists may encounter traffic interruptions and single-lane alternating traffic at times. 

The work is part of the Water Street lift station forcemain project — a $1 million project that will see a second forcemain pipe added to accommodate the city's growing population.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163226
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4303413
305-700 Martin Avenue
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$395,000
more details
163280




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Junebug
Junebug Kelowna SPCA >


163501


161329


TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey stopped Jennifer Garner from quitting Dallas Buyers Club
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey urged Jennifer Garner to stick around when...
High- five!
Must Watch
Priest can’t stop laughing after little girl high-fives...
Puppy loves playing hide and seek
Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162801
162259