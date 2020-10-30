164607
Kelowna  

New tea store will take over David's Tea location in Orchard Park

T. Kettle coming to Kelowna

The David’s Tea location in Orchard Park Shopping Centre won’t be empty for long.

The Montreal-based chain announced this summer that it was closing 166 stores across Canada, including the one in Kelowna’s biggest mall, and now T. Kettle entrepreneur Doug Putnam has revealed he will be filling the void with his new business.

T. Kettle teased on its Instagram page last week that it will be opening in several malls across the country, including Orchard Park, in November.

“We believe that loose-leaf tea is poised for a similar comeback, and we’re merging our expertise in retail operations with our passion for tea to bring T. Kettle to cities across Canada and the U.S.,” Putnam said in a press release.

T. Kettle stores feature certified vegan, kosher and organic blends, with all products ethically sourced and sustainable.

— with files from Glacier Media

