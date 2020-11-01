Man faces trial for 2018 Kelowna crash that left one person dead

Photo: File photo The 2018 Highway 33 crash left one person dead.

A trial will begin later this month for the man accused of being behind the wheel of the car involved in a horrific 2018 crash on Highway 33 that left one person dead and two people seriously injured.

In the early morning hours of June 20, 2018, a person driving a silver car northbound on Highway 33 fled from police, reaching estimated speeds of 150 km/h, before crashing into a wall near Gertsmar Road.

The crash left pieces of the car strewn all over the highway, forcing the road's closure for much of the day. Three people were ejected from the car and the driver and three passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One of the passengers succumbed to their injuries, and a year later, 29-year-old Travis Hennessy was charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Prince George man has a lengthy criminal record, and last July, he was sentenced to a year in jail for several convictions stemming from a 2019 crime spree across Kamloops, Quesnel, Penticton, Prince George and Vernon.

In January 2019, the Independent Investigations Office, B.C.'s police watchdog, found the officer who first saw the erratically driven vehicle had behaved appropriately by pursuing the car from a distance.

The officer first saw the vehicle turn onto Highway 33 in Rutland, striking the median, before carrying on northbound. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused, and carried on driving down the middle of the road, swerving into the oncoming lanes.

The car eventually swerved off the road into a concrete wall and the officer “reported seeing people and debris being thrown from the car,” according to the IIO report.

The driver of an oncoming car told the IIO that he “swerved just in time or else we would've probably [had] a head-on collision.”

One of the passengers of the crashed car, who spoke with the IIO investigators, was sleeping in the front seat when she was woken by the driver saying “the cops are behind us.”

“When she looked forward she saw headlights coming from the front and the car swerved,” the IIO report states. “[She] said her next memory was waking up on the sidewalk in a lot of pain."

Following a short pre-trial conference Friday morning, Hennessy's three-week trial is scheduled to begin in Kelowna court on Nov. 30.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum 14-year jail sentence, and no minimum sentence. The criminal code was changed in December 2018, making the conviction carry a possibility of life in prison, but since the crash occurred before the change, Hennessy faces a maximum of 14 years.