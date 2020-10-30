164896
Kelowna  

Major overhaul of brew pub results in fresh look and 440 seats

Freddy's reopens after renos

Freddy’s Brew Pub is back in action after some major renovations.

Kelowna’s longest standing brewery used the COVID-19 pandemic to strip everything down to the studs and rebuild from scratch. It added booth seating, garage doors to McCurdy Bowling Centre, more windows for natural lighting and a bar relocation to show off their new brewery.

Their new menu features old favourites and new creations, and head chef Jesse Rivard is still creating as much as he can from scratch. The new space will feature a capacity of 440 seats, which will make social distancing easy until restrictions are lifted.

While the restaurant and pub is open once again, the brewery and building expansion is still about a month away from being completed. The work will double the brewing capacity and allow it to showcase up to 14 in-house brews, guest taps, craft ciders and more.

