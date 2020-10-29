163146
162259
Kelowna  

Police briefly swarm front of Kelowna General Hospital

RCMP converge on KGH

- | Story: 314944

UPDATE 4:40 p.m.

Almost as quickly as they arrived, most RCMP have left the area around Kelowna General Hospital. 

A single officer at the scene tells Castanet the police incident has concluded and the public is not at risk. The Mountie refused to offer additional details. 

Castanet will request more information from the RCMP's spokesperson. 

ORIGINAL 4:25 p.m.

Police officers have swarmed an area in front of Kelowna General Hospital. 

Several RCMP cruisers have stopped on Pandosy Street with officers out of their vehicles canvassing the area. 

A resident of the neighbourhood tells Castanet News an officer asked them to check their yard for a knife. 

A reporter is en route to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

