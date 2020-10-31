Kelowna planning staff against Benvoulin gas bar, liquor store

Photo: Google Maps

Wrong development, wrong location.

That's the opinion of Kelowna planning staff for a proposed commercial development at the corner of Byrns and Benvoulin roads, in the midst of a predominantly agricultural area.

In a report to council, staff oppose the OCP and rezoning application because it "does not meet a number of OCP objectives and policies in regards to intensive urban development, focused growth or protection of agricultural lands."

Owners of the property are hoping to build a gas bar, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash and two other general commercial buildings on the property.

Staff indicate the property is outside the city's permanent growth boundary, and is designated resource protection within the OCP.

They also note the close proximity of three other gas stations, as well as Guisachan Village Centre, Orchard Park and Orchard Plaza.

"Staff do not see the community benefit in adding further services in an area that does not have the associated urban development, and is predominately agricultural.

"The Benvoulin area is considered an important agriculture corridor for both existing agricultural activity and heritage. Further development may lead to increased land speculation and development pressure on similar properties along Benvoulin Road."

Staff also note hay has been grown on the property previously, and is considered to have enough farmable area to be used for a variety of agricultural purposes.