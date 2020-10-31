163427
162613
Kelowna  

Kelowna planning staff against Benvoulin gas bar, liquor store

No support for gas bar

- | Story: 314941

Wrong development, wrong location.

That's the opinion of Kelowna planning staff for a proposed commercial development at the corner of Byrns and Benvoulin roads, in the midst of a predominantly agricultural area.

In a report to council, staff oppose the OCP and rezoning application because it "does not meet a number of OCP objectives and policies in regards to intensive urban development, focused growth or protection of agricultural lands."

Owners of the property are hoping to build a gas bar, convenience store with liquor sales, car wash and two other general commercial buildings on the property.

Staff indicate the property is outside the city's permanent growth boundary, and is designated resource protection within the OCP.

They also note the close proximity of three other gas stations, as well as Guisachan Village Centre, Orchard Park and Orchard Plaza.

"Staff do not see the community benefit in adding further services in an area that does not have the associated urban development, and is predominately agricultural.

"The Benvoulin area is considered an important agriculture corridor for both existing agricultural activity and heritage. Further development may lead to increased land speculation and development pressure on similar properties along Benvoulin Road."

Staff also note hay has been grown on the property previously, and is considered to have enough farmable area to be used for a variety of agricultural purposes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163013
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4307594
100-1553 Harvey Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
163013




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Junebug
Junebug Kelowna SPCA >


163501


164599


TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Matthew McConaughey stopped Jennifer Garner from quitting Dallas Buyers Club
Showbiz
Matthew McConaughey urged Jennifer Garner to stick around when...
High- five!
Must Watch
Priest can’t stop laughing after little girl high-fives...
Puppy loves playing hide and seek
Must Watch
Lola loves hiding. Cuteness overload!


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162180
162890