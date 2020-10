Photo: Kelowna Cabs

Users of Kelowna Cabs will have to use a new phone number to order cab service, at least temporarily.

Kelowna Cabs uses an internet-based phone system, which went down earlier today.

The problem apparently spans across B.C. and into Alberta.

While technicians work on the issue, customers are asked to call 250-718-9776 in order to connect with them.

The Kelowna Cabs ap is not affected by the outage.