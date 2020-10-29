Four-car crash blocks Highway 97 near Parkinson Rec Centre

Photo: Jason Pharis

A multi-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on Highway 97 near the Parkinson Recreation Centre.

The four-car crash has resulted in multiple people being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Motorists tell Castanet traffic is blocked between Spall and Burtch and is being forced off the highway, causing major delays.

Wrecked vehicles have been left on both sides of the highway. The cause of the crash is not known at this time. Castanet will update as more information becomes available.