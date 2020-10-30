Peachland Auxiliary gives one final gift to KGH worth $19k

After 44 years of service to the Kelowna General Hospital, the Peachland Auxiliary is shutting down.
Members Pat Grieve and Bobbie Baker presented the KGH Foundation with one final gift, a donation of $19,000 to support specialized phototherapy equipment for the KGH perinatal unit, as well as COVID-19 funding for the areas of greatest need in the hospital.
“We are proud of the hospital that KGH has become over the years, and it’s been wonderful to have been a part of its evolution,” says acting President, Pat Grieve.
“It has been an honour and a pleasure to be able to support our community.”
Formed in 1976, the Peachland Auxiliary has fundraised by selling goodies at local concerts, judging fall fairs, hosting the pie booth at the Blossom Time fair or organizing their own events, from galas to sportsman’s dinners.
They often would work together with the region’s other local hospital auxiliaries from Rutland, Winfield and Kelowna. Over years, it’s estimated that they have raised over $300,000 all dedicated to the advancement of patient care at KGH.
“We are so incredibly grateful for the contributions of the Peachland Auxiliary over the years,” says Doug Rankmore, CEO of the KGH Foundation.
“They have been a wonderful part of the KGH Foundation family. Their support has had a huge impact in this hospital, and we will certainly miss their smiling faces and energetic spirits!”
The group is shutting down due to an aging membership and a lack of new volunteers coming onboard, in addition to challenges associated with hosting fundraising events during the pandemic.
