Family hosts free haunted house in Kelowna

Kid friendly haunted house

Sarita Patel

If you are looking for a haunted house for whole family, including pets, check out 1180 McBride Road in Kelowna this weekend. 

Homeowner Marilyn Tietz has once again transformed her home into a free family-friendly haunted house for Halloween. 

“We weren’t going to do it this year but Prince Charming of the land suggested this was a tough year for a lot of people and maybe people really needed it," she said, in character. 

The tradition began around five years ago as a decorating competition with her sister, who are now involved in the creation of the haunted house. This year the family has created a horseshoe layout. 

“People can come in one-way, go to the wonderful candy-chute and exit the other way,” she says.

“We’re maintaining social distancing and encouraging people to just take their time but not to come in big crowds.”

The candy chute is her favourite addition this year.

“The kids have been deprived of so much, everybody’s been deprived of so much so, the candy chute was a perfect way to maintain that six-feet and have it come down and land in their bag."

Tietz says she puts in all the effort for the kids and those who are kids at heart. The display is up after a one-year hiatus due to construction.

Admission is free but they are accepting donations to the Central Okanagan Food Bank for those wanting to give back. They will be open Friday and Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

