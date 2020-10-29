163146
Kelowna  

Staff at Okanagan Men's Centre contracted COVID-19, not clients

Staff impacted at outbreak

- | Story: 314916

The outbreak at a Lake Country residential treatment centre has been contained to only staff at this time.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced the new community outbreak at Lake Country's Okanagan Men's Centre, a residential recovery facility operated by Adult & Teen Challenge BC. While Interior Health has been providing details on outbreaks and exposure events in the region, the health authority made no mention of the outbreak in its daily update Wednesday.

Thursday, Interior Health confirmed the outbreak and said no clients of the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

“There are no client cases at this time and there is no risk to the broader public,” said Susan Duncan, communications with Interior Health. “Public health teams are supporting the centre and ensuring anyone potentially exposed is contacted directly.”

While Interior Health has released daily updates on the number of confirmed cases connected to local outbreaks in schools, Duncan would not say how many staff have contracted the virus at the recovery facility.

“To respect the privacy and vulnerable nature of people in recovery, IH cannot provide any additional details,” she said.

The terminology around COVID-19 cases in different settings in British Columbia has been confusing, with IH initially referring to the Okanagan Men's Centre outbreak as a “cluster of cases," before confirming it is in fact an outbreak.

While outbreaks are declared in schools when transmission within the school itself is identified, this isn't the case in other settings.

“In some cases, such as a long-term care home, a single case will automatically trigger an outbreak,” Duncan said. “In other cases, it may depend on whether or not there is a facility involved, the number of transmissions and where exposures took place, the population involved (i.e., if it impacts those at higher risk) and other factors.

“The most important thing for people to know is that regardless of whether there is an outbreak, cluster or individual case, public health teams will always do appropriate follow-up with all those involved and/or issue a public notice if there is broader risk.”

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164842
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4307594
100-1553 Harvey Ave
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$239,900
more details
164195


163338


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >


163501




Guy fixes groom’s suit and polishes head

Must Watch
You know you’re best friends when you can do shinanegans like this at your friend’s wedding.
Cooking gone wrong
Galleries
Not everyone has come out of lockdown learning how to cook..
Cooking gone wrong (2)
Galleries
Taylor Swift: ‘Red is my only true breakup album’
Music
Taylor Swift only has one "true breakup album" –
Hey, I want to be famous
Must Watch
This little girl wants to be famous.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164142
163836