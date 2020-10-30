Kelowna will soon make masks mandatory in all city buildings

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna is working on a policy that will make the wearing of masks mandatory within all city-owned facilities.

This comes on the heels of a declaration earlier this week by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry that her expectation is people will wear masks in indoor public spaces.

"My expectation around masks as we are going into the respiratory season, and we know that COVID is still with us, is that we will all be wearing masks in public spaces,” Dr. Henry said during her Monday briefing.

Kamloops announced as of Thursday, the wearing of masks will be mandatory inside all city facilities. Kelowna won't be far behind.

Risk manager Lance Kayfish says the city is "moving in the same direction," and expects an announcement sometime next week.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been rising significantly across the city over the past few weeks.

Three daycare centres in Kelowna have been closed in recent days due to cases of the virus. A new outbreak has been declared at a recovery centre in Lake Country, while 16 cases have now been linked to the outbreak at the french-language Ecole De L'Anse-Au-Sable school.

Cases of COVID-19 have also been detected within the school communities of KSS and St. Joseph and Aberdeen Hall schools.