A car knocks down power pole after apparent police chase

Contributed Justin Hampson

UPDATE - 10 p.m.

142 Rutland residents were without power after a car crashed into a power pole on Falkirk Road Wednesday evening around 7:45 p.m.

At 10 p.m. FortisBC updated their outage map stating 50 customers have their power restored.

There is no estimated time for the remaining 92 residents at this time.

UPDATE - 8:30 p.m.

A car has taken down a power pole after an apparent police chase in Rutland Wednesday evening.

Castanet reader Devon Jardine tells us his husband saw the incident unfold.

"A silver car was coming down the street heading towards Hollydell [Road] with a police pursuit behind them," he says.

"They came around the corner, they skidded out, lost control, hit the telephone pole and knocked it over so all of the lines have been pulled."

He says then they saw the driver of the sedan jump out of the car and start running on foot.

Jardine says RCMP were clearing the area and asking residents to stand back as FortisBC works on restoring the power in the area.

He says as far as he saw no one was injured outside of the vehicle but the parked VW SportWagen was hit during the incident.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for more information.

ORIGINAL - 8:00 p.m.



A light pole was taken down in a single-vehicle collision on Wednesday night.

Firefighters and police officers responded to the Falkirk Road around 7:45 p.m.

A silver sedan appears to have struck the light pole, causing a power outage down the road affecting 142 custumers at this time.

The front door of the vehicle has been propped open and the front of the car looks to be damaged.

FortisBC has been dispatched as the pole appears to be sheared off and wires are down all over the place.

No word on injuries and how the incident occurred.

Castanet will update this story once more information becomes available.