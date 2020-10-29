Wilden resident uses stepladder, piping to create safe candy distribution

Photo: Chas Moore

A resident of Kelowna's Wilden neighbourhood is finding ways to celebrate Halloween the COVID-19 friendly way this year.

Chas Moore, who moved to Wilden about five years ago, says he was excited to see how passionate the neighbourhood gets about the holiday.

"I was curious about Halloween, but it was full blown here. It’s bigger than Christmas which is wild for one night, so everybody really does decorate. This year with COVID-19, I was like shoot, that’s one of the really special things about this neighbourhood."

Realizing this year's celebrations would look different to previous years, Moore took it upon himself to research what others were doing and try to come up with a solution.

He stumbled upon an idea which sparked his interest, and he's hoping it will do the same for kids and families in the neighbourhood surrounding Long Ridge Drive.

Although he insists he's not a trailblazer of new ideas, Moore does say he hopes the Halloween Candy Chute he's made will make for a better Halloween experience, in the midst of the pandemic.

With the purchase of some PVC piping and a small stepladder on hand, Moore engineered a new way to give out candy without hand-to-hand interaction.

In fact, he's considering making the chute a permanent part of his future Halloween celebrations.

"The pipe box will become a permanent part of Halloween, because it’s actually quite fun to be able to drop the candy in a pipe and have it roll out. It's much more exciting than just handing it [out].

“I don't want to be seen as any sort of creative genius ... but it’s fun and it’s neat and it’s something that kids can enjoy."

He'll also be setting up a projector to show a Halloween film, and setting up socially distanced signs he purchased from the grocery store around his driveway to make a one-way path that's safer for visitors.