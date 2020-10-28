B.C. had 287 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 287 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia over the past 24 hours, 10 of which came from the Interior Health region. And a third Interior resident has died from the virus.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 13,875. There are currently 2,316 active case, a drop of six since Tuesday, and 91 of these active cases are Interior residents. Across B.C., 87 people are hospitalized, 25 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Following the death of a man in his 70s in an Interior hospital, there are now no remaining COVID patients in hospital in the Interior Health region.

Another 5,358 people are self-isolating across B.C. under active public health monitoring after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

In addition to the death of a man in the Interior, another person has died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total B.C. deaths to 261.

A new community outbreak has also been declared at the Okanagan Men’s Centre, a residential treatment centre in Lake Country.

The outbreak at Kelowna's École de L’Anse-au-sable has grown to 16 people, and 175 people have been directed to isolate.

A new outbreak was also declared Wednesday at Surrey's PICS Assisted Living, while the outbreaks at Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion and Delta Hospital have been declared over. There remains outbreaks at 21 seniors care homes and one acute care facility.

Monday, Provincial Healh Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry made a new public health order restricting the number of visitors at a home to six.

“The new order is about ensuring what happens in our homes is in step with what we are doing elsewhere. Just as we need to keep our groups to no more than six when we go to restaurants, we must also keep our groups small at home,” Dr. Henry said in a statement.

“We can still spend time with our friends and family, but right now we must all keep to our ‘safe six’ only or take our events outside, where it is far easier to maintain a safe physical distance.”