RCMP and family concerned for missing man

Photo: RCMP Photograph taken of missing person, Nathan Copp

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help finding Nathan David Copp, who was last seen Wednesday morning.

It's unusual for police to issue an alert on the same day a person goes missing, but according to the news release, "both Nathan’s family and police are very concerned for his health and well-being."

Despite their best efforts, RCMP have been unable to locate Copp. He is believed to be travelling in his grey 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which displays BC license plates JE004N.

Copp is described as:

Caucasian male;

41 years;

6 ft 1 in (185 cm);

166 lbs (75 kg);

full beard;

Balding, brown hair;

hazel eyes;Nathan was last seen wearing:

a pair of black jeans;

a green and black logger style jacket;

a grey Irish style hat;

a pair of green camo ankle boots;

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Nathan Copp or his Jeep Cherokee they are asked to contact their local police, or Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.