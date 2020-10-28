Kelowna's new RCMP superintendent is on the job

Photo: RCMP Supt. Kara Triance

The new officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP detachment has arrived.

Supt. Kara Triance has officially taken over the detachment from Supt. Brent Mundle, who announced in July he was transferring to a position within the RCMP's Southeast District.

Triance, who will officially be introduced to the media early next week, is the first woman to take charge of the Kelowna detachment.

She comes to Kelowna after most recently serving as officer in charge of the Sea-to-Sky detachment.

Triance takes over a detachment fraught with controversy in 2020.

Lawsuits have been filed this year alone against three officers for assault. Const. Lacey Browning faces three separate lawsuits alleging police brutality, including one case in which she was caught on surveillance video dragging UBCO student Mona Wang down a hallway and stomped on her face during a wellness check.

The detachment was also subjected to a lengthy review into how it handles sexual assault allegations after statistics showed the number of such allegations deemed unfounded at the Kelowna detachment was much higher than the provincial average.

On the detachments Twitter account, Triance said she is thrilled to have started her latest post.

"I met incredible people, I listened, and I hope that I communicated or signalled to all that I that I met, that they are important," she said.

"I look forward to leading this team in delivering excellence in policing services."