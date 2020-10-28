163146
Kelowna  

Paint for Pink hosts online auction for Prosthetic & Wig Bank

Support for local wig bank

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and despite COVID-19 cancelling many fundraising events, Paint for Pink has moved the event online.

Paint for Pink hosted their fifth annual fundraiser over Zoom throughout over the past month, but with only a few days left, they're making their final push for donations with an online auction for the Canadian Cancer Society.

The auction started on Tuesday and ends Thursday at 9 p.m. with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Prosthetic & Wig Bank in Kelowna. 

"This online auction is going to be short and sweet with these three items so graciously donated by local Okanagan businesses," writes Lynn Braakman, organizer and breast cancer survivor. 

Funds raised from the auction will add to the $11,000 raised since 2016 from Paint for Pink events hosted across the valley. Golf passes, wine packages and a stay at Spirit Ridge are up for grabs in the auction.

