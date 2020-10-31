164898
162259
Kelowna  

UBCO experts share advice about sugar and artificial sweeteners

Tips for healthy Halloween

- | Story: 314807

Experts at UBC Okanagan are weighing in on the best treats during Halloween and how to avoid a sugar overload. 

Although sugar doesn’t cause diabetes, eat mindfully says Jonathan Little, associate professor in the Faculty of Health and Social Development's School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

"Sugar intake alone won’t do this; the major risk factors for Type 2 diabetes are age, genetics and obesity. You obviously can’t do much about the first two but your lifestyle can influence your weight status."

"Excess calories from any source, combined with physical inactivity, can promote weight gain, which in turn, increases the risk for developing Type 2 diabetes.

Monitor sugar and carbohydrate intake are key for those who have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. 

"During holidays and festivities rather than reaching for sugary treats, look for those with higher protein and flavour, such as nuts, homemade granola or trail mix, or cheese. Not only will this most likely be healthier, but they will also provide more sustained energy," he adds. 

Sugar has many disguises such as glucose, fructose, lactose, dextrose—anything with the ‘-ose’ ending explains Wesley Zandberg, assistant professor of chemistry in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science. 

"Although chemically different, the body sees them as the same, whether from a candy bar or in concentrated fruit juices. And all are very, very high sources of calories."

"Smuggled-in sugars could be listed as carbohydrates, fruit juice concentrate, corn, malt or maple syrup. When searching for sugar-free treats, don’t let the labels fool you and learn the sugar synonyms.”

Although artificial sweeteners seem like a good idea, there has been controversy around how healthy and safe these additives actually are, says Deanna Gibson, an associate professor of biology in the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Science.

"One of their side-effects is that they are toxic to the healthy bacteria in our guts, which are necessary for many bodily functions, including digestion and immunity."

"In fact, the consumption of these sweeteners has been associated with altering the gut bacteria, throwing off the immune and metabolic balance."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,900
more details
163226


164836


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Junebug
Junebug Kelowna SPCA >


163501


161329


Pumpkin Carving

Galleries
Check out these incredible pumpkins. Happy Halloween!
Pumpkin Carving (2)
Galleries
Who hates her vegetables?
Must Watch
This baby isn’t a fan..
Dolly Parton: ‘I’ve always respected my husband’s wish for privacy’
Music
Dolly Parton has never pushed her husband of 54 years to join her...
TGIF Gifs- October 30, 2020
Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
164141
162259