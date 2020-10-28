162805
Kelowna  

A large development at the base of Knox Mtn will go ahead, despite some neighbourhood push back

Knox Mtn project approved

- | Story: 314799

For the most part, Kelowna city council applauded the developer of a proposed rental apartment project at the foot of Knox Mountain.

The planned 238 unit development was approved 7-1, with only Coun. Charlie Hodge opposing. Mayor Colin Basran, who lives in an adjoining strata complex, recused himself from the discussion.

Some neighbours in the area spoke out against requested variances, specifically around height.

The proposal calls for four buildings, all five storeys in height, which is two storeys taller than the zoning allows.

One neighbour said going up two storeys will take away views of the mountain and also cast a permanent shadow on adjacent trails.

However, most on council supported the project, especially the landscaping and amenities being included within the development.

"Including these amenities in a rental building is quite amazing," said Coun. Gail Given.

She stated the landscaping was quite generous, adding there are a "lot of wins in this project."

"This provides housing diversity we don't have," said Coun. Brad Sieben.

While he believed it is an interesting project, Hodge voted against it.

"I think going from three storeys to five storeys is too much. It's too big," he said. "And, there is not enough green and I wonder about the impact to traffic."

"I want to see nothing but world class developments in my community."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164189
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162393


151852


Real Estate
4309281
115-3175 De Montreuil Court
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$315,000
more details
163280


164315


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Viola - Bonded With Cello
Viola - Bonded With Cello Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164315


“They’re called my sandals” (What are those)

Must Watch
We pulled this classic out of the vault for your viewing pleasure.
Punny Halloween Costumes
Galleries
Very clever Halloween costumes for the Dad Joke lover in your...
Whitney Houston classic hits a billion views on YouTube
Music
The video for Whitney Houston's classic I Will Always Love...
Dog’s ears perk up every time owner reaches for plate
Must Watch
So hopeful for some food!
Accidental coffee art
Galleries
A nice little morning surprise.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162308
162259