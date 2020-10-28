A large development at the base of Knox Mtn will go ahead, despite some neighbourhood push back

Photo: Contributed

For the most part, Kelowna city council applauded the developer of a proposed rental apartment project at the foot of Knox Mountain.

The planned 238 unit development was approved 7-1, with only Coun. Charlie Hodge opposing. Mayor Colin Basran, who lives in an adjoining strata complex, recused himself from the discussion.

Some neighbours in the area spoke out against requested variances, specifically around height.

The proposal calls for four buildings, all five storeys in height, which is two storeys taller than the zoning allows.

One neighbour said going up two storeys will take away views of the mountain and also cast a permanent shadow on adjacent trails.

However, most on council supported the project, especially the landscaping and amenities being included within the development.

"Including these amenities in a rental building is quite amazing," said Coun. Gail Given.

She stated the landscaping was quite generous, adding there are a "lot of wins in this project."

"This provides housing diversity we don't have," said Coun. Brad Sieben.

While he believed it is an interesting project, Hodge voted against it.

"I think going from three storeys to five storeys is too much. It's too big," he said. "And, there is not enough green and I wonder about the impact to traffic."

"I want to see nothing but world class developments in my community."