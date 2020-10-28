Canada Post urges Canadians to shop early this Christmas season

This Christmas holiday season is shaping up to be like no other for Canada Post, who are facing for the first time a holiday shopping season in the midst of a pandemic.

With online shopping on a rapid incline, and physical distancing measures that must be adhered to as workers process the holiday parcel surge, the company is urging Canadians to shop as early as possible this year.

In a new video message released Oct. 21, chief customer and marketing officer Rod Hart says if Canadians can get organized early this year, it will minimize the potential for overwhelm of services.

“We know how important these items are to you and we want to deliver. We also know there are many retailers of all sizes gearing up for your early shopping. We’re gearing up to help you and to help them have a great ending to a very challenging year. So this holiday season, please shop early. Support your favourite retailers. And most importantly, stay safe.”

A survey conducted by the company in June showed 48 per cent of Canadian shoppers plan on spending mostly, or exclusively online for Christmas this year.

During their busiest days in a typical holiday period, the company delivers more than 2 million parcels across the country - numbers that were reached this spring as Canadians increased their online shopping.

In response to the anticipated surge, Canada Post is enacting a 2020 Holiday Peak Season plan, which includes:

Adding more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, increasing the fleet by more than 1,000 vehicles and adding key equipment.

Delivering on weekends in many communities, adding more parcel pickup locations and extending hours at many post offices.

Adding processing equipment at key locations in the network.

Enhancing tracking technology to provide customers with improved information as they follow the progress of their parcels.

Working with major customers to manage demand, improve the flow of parcels within the network and encourage Canadians to shop early.

