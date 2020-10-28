163427
Kelowna  

Another Kelowna daycare forced to close due to COVID-19

Daycare closed by virus

Story: 314740

Another Kelowna daycare has voluntarily closed their doors after learning that one of the children who attends the daycare has a confirmed case of COVID-19.

"Late this afternoon Interior Health informed us that a child that attends beyond learning has a confirmed case of COVID-19. 

"We are supporting Interior Health with contact tracing and continued follow up with daycare staff and families," says Tenecia Richards, Beyond Learning Facility Director.

The daycare has decided that it is in the best interest of all of their children, families, and staff to voluntarily close the entire daycare for the rest of this week.

"We await more direction from Interior Health," Richards added. "We are taking this extra precaution as a community-based business wanting to ensure that we are doing all that we can to stop the spread of this virus in our community." 

The daycare says they appreciate the impact of the closure on the families that use the service, "however, health and safety are always at the forefront of our business when it comes to the families in our care, including the staff we employ."

The daycare intends to update families this Friday with the latest information and they hope to re-open some of the programs by next week, "until then please bear with us and stay kind, calm and safe."

This is the second Kelowna daycare that has closed recently, after Building Blocks Educare also voluntarily closed Friday due to concerns over a COVID-19 exposure at their facility.

