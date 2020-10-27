164897
Outbreak at Kelowna French school grows to 15 coronavirus cases

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a French-language school in Kelowna has grown to 15 cases. 

Interior Health said Tuesday in a statement that 175 people linked to École de l’Anse-au-sable are now isolating for two weeks. The school is currently closed.

The update illustrates a slow spread of the outbreak within the school community, which previously had 11 positive cases linked to it and 160 people isolating. 

Across the entire Interior Health region, 24 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. The new cases brings the region’s total active cases to 92, although just one person is hospitalized. 

There have been 717 coronavirus cases within IH since the start of the pandemic. 

The provincial government announced 217 new cases and no deaths, B.C. wide, on Tuesday.

