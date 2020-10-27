163427
Kelowna  

Halloween Treat Trail at Mission Park Shopping Centre cancelled

The 15th Annual Halloween Treat Trail at the Mission Park Shopping Centre has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. 

The treat trail was a safe and fun event for the whole family that attracted hundreds of visitors, while collecting monetary and food donations for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.

Kids and parents would dress up in their best Halloween costumes to trick or treat at the retailers from Mission Park Shopping Centre all while enjoying the entertainment in balloon artists, stilt walkers, clowns, performance artists and more.

While collecting donations during the event this year unobtainable, Mission Park Shopping Centre and Callahan Property Group will uphold their monetary donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“In March, the impact of financial and food insecurity brought an unprecedented number of Kelowna and West Kelowna households to register with the Central Okanagan Food Bank for help," says Sarah Martin, community development coordinator.  

"Since then over 9,500 hungry children have accessed the food bank and over 900 seniors have been identified as needing help." 

Callahan Property Group, owner and operator of Mission Park Shopping Centre, said the cancellation is necessary to protect the community. 

“As we head into the fall and winter months we are seeing a jump in new client registration once again and are concerned for those feeling the pressures of having to decide between purchasing food and paying their bills,” adds Martin.

“It’s important for us to let the community know that we are here to help. We encourage anyone struggling financially to pay your bills and let us help you with your food.

