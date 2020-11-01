165076
Kelowna  

Okanagan College and Monashee Health Collective create app for health care professionals and patients

Patient and practitioners app

Okanagan College and Monashee Health Collective have started working on a new app to enhance communication between healthcare professionals and patients. 

The applied research project will help patients connect with professionals in real-time and is funded by a grant from the National Sciences and Engineering Research Council.

Over the next six months, the researcher and students will develop, test and launch the prototype holistic wellness app.

Monashee Health Collective is based out of Vernon, providing chiropractic, physiotherapy, acupuncture and massage therapy services.

When the pandemic initially struck, owner of MHC and chiropractor Dr. Steve Piper says his business had to adapt in the way it helped patients, like many others had to do.

“During early stages of the pandemic, phone and email communication with patients became the only method of service delivery in the short term,” says Piper.

“Although MHC is now providing limited in-person treatment in accordance with B.C.'s reopening plan, the need remains for new virtual communication methods to engage patients between visits. That need certainly isn’t going to go away even after the pandemic.

“Our job is to help people get better, and staying connected to our clients is critical in our ability to do that. As good as telehealth is, we’re hands-on practitioners, so enhancing that communication is vital to help us truly stay connected to our patients."

And while there are already many apps designed for people to track their activities, nutrition, sleep and other areas of wellness, researcher Kathryn Reimer says none of them support both the needs of healthcare professionals and patients. 

“We couldn’t find an app that did all we needed it to do,” says Reimer. “So, we set out to build one. Our goal is to create a tool that will bring benefit to a lot of people and really enhance the depth and breadth of communication between provider and patient.”

Unlike the apps that promote competitiveness in activities and fitness tracking, this app takes a more collaborative and holistic approach. 

“This project is a marvelous example of what applied research is all about at Okanagan College,” says Dr. Beverlie Dietze, the college’s director of learning and applied research. “It’s about collaborating, working with industry and community members to identify, explore and fill gaps like this."

