Mamas for Mamas gears up for virtual Host Your Bubble Gala

Mamas for Mamas is gearing up for its sixth annual gala next month, in the form of a virtual event called Host Your Bubble Gala.

This year's event will run Nov. 14 to 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. nationally.

"In 2020, we have seen a surge of requests and the needs from individuals and families needing a hand up from all of our Mamas for Mamas branches in the country we knew that not hosting a gala this year is not possible in order for us to ensure that no one goes out without the support that they require," says Shannon Christensen, CEO and founder of Mamas for Mamas.

"When it was determined that it would not be possible for our 2020 gala to be an in-person fundraiser we saw this as an opportunity to engage with our Mamas for Mamas branches from across the country. This format allows us to host more attendees and give the opportunity for anyone to attend regardless of your budget, all guests will also have access to our incredible live and silent auctions."

The event will be hosted by emcee Casey Clark and will include guests such as Jillian Harris, Sarah Landry, Jess Tetu and Dr. Jody Carrington. Live entertainment will be provided by Aaron Pritchett, country music star and honorary mama.

Gala tickets are $25 per person. Attendees are also encouraged to host their bubbles in their homes for $250. Tax receipts are provided upon check-out.

Kelowna residents also have the opportunity to host their bubble with one of eight local chefs. Bidding for this is now open and the winning bidders will be able to welcome the chefs into their homes on Nov. 14 to prepare a four-course dinner for up to 10 people. Each course is paired with Sandhill Wines.

Featured chefs include:

Cornell Fisher, the Orchard by the Lake at Gatzke Orchard

Robert Jewell, Diner Deluxe

James Holmes, Salt + Brick

Kai Koroll, Block ONE at 50th Parallel Estate Winery

Breanna McDonald, Table49

James McKenzie, Waterfront Wines

Mat Morazain, MTL

Brian Skinner, Frankie We Salute You

Bidding for in-home chef dinners is open now until Oct. 30.

Mamas for Mamas is a charity that supports mothers and caregivers who are in crisis. The organization supports individuals and families who are encountering various poverty-related struggles.