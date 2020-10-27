St Joseph's Elementary suffers COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 11:26 a.m.

The Superintendent of Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese, which includes St Joseph's Elementary school, tells Castanet, "we have 22 staff and students self-isolating right now."

Arthur Therrien says, "this happened yesterday we got the call last night and we've done everything we can to this point and at this point, it's one case, hopefully, it will stay like that."

Therrien says things had been going well at the school, "we've been in session for almost two months now and things were going well but these things happen, unfortunately."

For now, St Joseph's staff are working with Interior Health on their health and safety protocols, "they've said we've done everything we can do at this point. so we're just dealing with letting them do their procedures and we'll work with them to make sure we help them as best we can."

ORIGINAL 10:42 a.m.

There has been another COVID-19 exposure incident at a Kelowna school. This time at a catholic school, St. Joseph Elementary School, on Oct. 21 and 22.

Castanet has reached out to St. Joseph's for more details.

This is the fourth exposure event at a Kelowna school, with prior exposure events taking place at Aberdeen Hall, Kelowna Secondary and at École de l’Anse-au-sable, which has been upgraded to an outbreak and resulted in the closure of the school.

Parents of children attending St. Joseph's tell Castanet the email went out Tuesday morning. One parent says they got the email on the way to drop off their student and turned around as soon as they received it.

"Somebody in the community is infected with COVID-19 and that's all they can really say, except that they are self-isolating and they'll let us know once they've finished contact tracing," said one parent, who asked to remain anonymous.

The school remains open and parents have been told they will be contacted if their children are at risk.

"The kids are stressed out as it is. They were afraid to go back to school but they went, now as they are just starting to feel themselves again something like this happening. With cases continuing to rise it just seems like people aren't taking this seriously."