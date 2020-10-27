COVID-19 exposure on Air Canada flight to Kelowna

Photo: The Canadian Press

The BC Centre for Disease Control is advising of another possible exposure of COVID-19 on a recent flight into Kelowna.

According to the BCCDC, someone aboard an Oct. 18 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Kelowna has tested positive for the virus.

Passengers on Air Canada flight 8422, seated in row 8 through 12 may have been affected.

Those passengers are advised to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

This is the fourth flight either coming into, or originating from Kelowna with a known case of the virus this month, and the 22nd such case since the BCCDC began reporting such occurrences in early March.