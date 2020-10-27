Confirmed COVID case reported at Kelowna's Aberdeen Hall private school

Photo: Aberdeen Hall

Another Kelowna school is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a message to parents, head of school Chris Grieve states Aberdeen Hall administration has been made aware by Interior Health that a member of the school's preschool community has tested positive for the virus.

Whether the case involves a student or staff member was not released.

"They are currently self-isolating at home and will not return to the school community until they receive clearance from public health officials and their physician," states Grieve.

"Interior Health has assessed this situation, and the exposure risk is limited to the preschool. There is no known exposure to the kindergarten to Grade 12 students or staff."

The school states health and safety protocols are in place to help mitigate the risk of exposure to students and staff.

Grieve says IH is in the process of contacting anyone who may have been exposed.

This follows two confirmed cases at Kelowna Secondary School and an outbreak at the French language École de l’Anse-au-sable, which has closed its doors for 10 days after the outbreak was declared last week.

Eleven positive cases were reported at that school last week, and 160 members of the school are self-isolating for two weeks after coming into contact with the infected people.