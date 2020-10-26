Kelowna's mayor looks forward to continued relationship with new government

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelowna's mayor looks forward to again working with premier-elect John Horgan.

Results of Saturday's provincial election, while still not official, will allow the City of Kelowna to continue building on relationships it has made with Cabinet Ministers over the past three years.

The only thing left to be determined from Saturday is which provincial ministers will be re-elected, and who will fill which positions within the cabinet.

From Kelowna's perspective, it's status quo.

"We dealt with an NDP government previously. We've developed very good relationships there. So, now that it looks like it's going to be the NDP forming government, for us it's just business as usual," said Mayor Colin Basran.

"We're waiting to see who's in cabinet and seeing where those we have relationships with end up, and building relationships with the ministries that are important from a municipal standpoint. For us, given the fact we just had three years of NDP government, we will just carry on."

Basran did congratulate the three Liberal MLAs who have been declared elected from the city, and looks forward to working with them.

The mayor also said the Urban Mayor's Caucus, which he co-chairs with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, is looking forward to meeting premier-elect John Horgan.

Basran says the groups of 13 mayors, who have outlined areas of common interest they would like help from the province, had a good meeting with Horgan during the campaign.

"With the conversations we've had with premier-elect Horgan, there is some opportunity here to get some resolve to some of our key issues, one of them being a new fiscal relationship with the provincial government, which is something he is open to.

"So, from a municipal standpoint, that is something we look forward to holding him to as he forms his cabinet."