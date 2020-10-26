164209
Kelowna  

A second, separate case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary

Interior Health has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 within the Kelowna Secondary School community.

However, IH officials say the latest person acquired the virus from a household member, and it is not related to a case announced on Sunday.

"They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing," the school district announced in a news release Monday evening.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible."

The district says it will continue to work with IH to determine if additional action is required.

The news release did not indicate if the infected individual is a student, teacher of part of the administrative staff.

People are reminded to stay home if they show any symptoms at all.

The French language École de l’Anse-au-sable in Kelowna announced Sunday it was shutting its doors completely for 10 days after an outbreak was declared at that school last week.

