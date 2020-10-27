City of Kelowna continues to talk about possible closures, although nothing is imminent

Photo: Contributed

As the province suffers through the anticipated second wave of COVID-19, officials within within the walls of Kelowna city hall are discussing measures it can take to curtail the spread of the virus.

As was the case in the spring when the pandemic first began to spread, there are ongoing, daily discussions around options available to the city.

Mayor Colin Basran told Castanet News from an operations standpoint, the city is talking daily about ways if may need to adjust as numbers continue to increase.

"Access top amenities and public facilities is certainly being given consideration," he said.

"I would say like we have since day one, we will continue to take our direction from Dr. Bonnie Henry, but I can tell you absolutely, closure of facilities, as it was previously, is certainly an option if that's what the situation calls for.

"It's not imminent, however, this is not a static issue. It's changing every day."

While the cases continue to rise, Basran says discussions have not been more urgent in nature, stating it's been a "major area of concern since day one."

Basran urged residents to continue to follow the advice of Dr. Henry, and asked them to "please," continue to be vigilant.

"I know they're tired of hearing that. Everybody has COVID fatigue in terms of how this has turned their lives upside down and, right now, it doesn't appear like that is going to lessen anytime soon.

"In fact, things appear numbers-wise to be getting worse."