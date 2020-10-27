164898
Local woman selling jams, crafts to fundraise for medication for mysterious illness

Sarita Patel

A local woman is pleading for the community’s help after a check-up on what she thought was a hearing disability led to a life-threatening illness that doctors currently can’t diagnose. 

Shannon Smilski says she went in for the routine check-up when she got the news. 

“They took me to get an MRI and we got one heck of a surprise. Instead of a hearing disability, we found over 200 very unknown, mysterious brain lesions,” explains Shannon. 

“They’re primarily on the left side of my brain but they’re all over. So, it’s like if you take a snow globe upside down and shake, it's what’s inside of me.”

Husband Ryan Smilski says the unknown is terrified for the both of them.

“No proper diagnosis as of yet, because they don’t have a baseline to compare from an MRI to a future CT," Smilski said, adding "they’re trying to do trying to get her an emergency CT so they can try to figure out what is going on in there.”    

Currently, Shannon is taking Rick Simpson Oil, which is a full spectrum plant extract of potent cannabis containing very high levels of THC and other cannabinoids, but because her case is unknown and not terminal, she must buy her own medication.

“It shrinks the lesions without killing the bad cells,” she said “I’ve been on the treatment for a month, I ran out of money, I’ve been off the treatment for just about 10 days now and I started having the attacks last week.”

Shannon says she after a few days of stopping the medication she suffered a thunderclap headache.

“Within 15 seconds I go from totally normal to flat out unconscious, knocked out - I don’t remember anything,” adds Shannon. “A thunderclap is 60 times stronger than a migraine and it onsets in 15 seconds and that caused me a minor stroke last week, I am so fortunate and blessed that I had no side effects.” 

With Ryan waiting on dual hip surgery and Shannon on disability, the pair have started to sell items such as homemade jams using fruit from plants they grow in their backyard as a way to fundraise. A friend also started a GoFundMe page, something they both didn’t expect. 

“Very much this has taken Shannon down very, very quickly and like I say, we’re not trying to beg or anything like that but I don’t want to see my wife die either,” adds Ryan. 

The couple has two sons and has been married for 27 years. Shannon’s spirits remain high for her family and their future together. 

“I want to be a crotchety old grandma and chase them down the street. I have a lot to live for - I am not a bad person, I am not a perfect person and I am the most imperfect person. Worthy or unworthy, I don’t know, but I don’t want to die.”

To purchase their homemade items check out Creations with Ripley on Etsy where all funds will go to Shannon’s treatment or check out her GoFundMe page.

