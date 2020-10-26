164209
163990
Kelowna  

Multi-vehicle crash involving city bus slows traffic in Kelowna

Crash involving city bus

- | Story: 314560

A multi-vehicle collision involving a city bus is backing up traffic Monday in Kelowna. 

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gerstmar Road and Highway 33. 

Photos sent into Castanet show a sedan, SUV and a city bus involved in the incident. 

The red car has significant damage to the front and rear of the vehicle while the SUV looks to be damaged in the front. 

The severity of the collision is not known at this time, or if any serious injuries were involved.

However, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene. Traffic on Highway 33 was backing up all the way to Highway 97.

This is the second crash involving a city bus in the last four days. On Friday, five people were injured when an SUV crashed into a BC Transit bus in Kelowna. 

Castanet will update this story once more information becomes available. 

