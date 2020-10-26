163146
Kelowna  

5 people taken to hospital after crash involving BC Transit bus

5 hurt in bus crash

The RCMP has confirmed five people were injured when an SUV crashed into a BC Transit bus on Friday night in Kelowna. 

Officers were called to the crash at 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way.

RCMP say the bus was travelling east along Enterprise Way when it was hit by a northbound SUV in the intersection.

“Three passengers on the bus and both occupants of the SUV were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said in a news release.

The crash is still under investigation with the full cooperation of BC Transit. Witnesses are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

One of the first motorists on scene after the crash, Jessica Ball, spoke to Castanet News on Saturday about the chaotic aftermath of the collision. 

When she jumped onto the crashed bus, she observed an unconscious woman at the rear of the vehicle, while another passenger was on the ground screaming and holding her face. 

“So I took my sweater off and put it against her head and sat there with her,” Ball said, explaining she stayed with the woman until paramedics arrived and she started to help her to an ambulance.

Ball would later accidentally be pricked by an intravenous needle that was in the woman’s things that she carried back to the ambulance. As a result, she needed to go to the hospital herself for blood tests.

