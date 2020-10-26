163146
Kelowna  

Central Okanagan school district explains COVID-19 communications plan

SD23 explains virus protocol

Story: 314529

With the Central Okanagan School District now dealing with its first COVID-19 exposure, the school district has released a statement on how it will be communicating with the public on the issue. 

Interior Health confirmed Sunday that a member of the “school community” at Kelowna Secondary has tested positive for the coronavirus. 

“As demonstrated by the recent exposure at a school in our district, Central Okanagan Public Schools recognizes that both the school community and the broader community need to understand how district administration works with health authorities to communicate new cases of COVID-19 in school settings,” SD 23 said in a statement Monday.

The school district says it is in contact with Interior Health and has been keeping detailed records to help contact tracers in the event of a COVID-19 exposure. 

“Our district also appreciates the hard work and vigilance of families, students, and staff who continue to self-monitor and stay home when showing symptoms,” the statement continued. “District staff will continue to inclusively foster learning and emotional wellbeing for anyone who is unable to attend school.”

The school district also released a flow-chart to explain its decision making process and at what time the public will be alerted of exposures. 

Meanwhile, French-language school in Kelowna École de l’Anse-au-sable, which is a part of SD 93, announced Sunday it would close for two weeks while it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

