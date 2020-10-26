164209
Kelowna  

Swoop flights from Toronto now landing in Kelowna

Low-cost flights to Toronto

- | Story: 314468

Sarita Patel

There’s a new airline route ’swooping’ into the Valley.

Last month, Swoop Airlines announced its COVID-19 recovery plan with the start of operations from Toronto Pearson International Airport beginning on Oct. 25.

On Sunday, one of their flights from Toronto touched down at Kelowna International Airport (YLW). The new route is a big win for the Kelowna airport, which like the entire aviation industry, has struggled massively with COVID-19.

“The crew was back to work from being laid off for a few months, so they were full of energy,” says Colleen Ham, head of corporate services with Swoop Airlines. 

“We played some games and trivia with the travellers and we did end up giving away two tickets [to] anywhere Swoop flies, so that was pretty exciting.”

YLW airport director Sam Samaddar says the new route will be a big convenience to those living in the Okanagan. 

“We got to talk about it in terms of two directions, ‘cause we have a lot of people who live here [that] are actually from back east, back in Ontario. This is a great opportunity for you to go visit family and friends in Toronto.”

Samaddar was optimistic about the future of flying as rapid COVID-19 tests are being piloted at some Canadian airports. 

"We’ve learned a lot over the past 10 months and we’re trying to push the boundaries even further to ensure that aviation, flying, continues to be as safe as possible.”

So why did Swoop launch a route between Kelowna and Toronto?

"Bringing people out here and seeing the beautiful Okanagan is a great opportunity to kind of expose Canadians to the west coast,” said Ham. 

“Looking at what Canadian market opportunities we could have considering we’re losing the international market - we knew that was going to happen. So, for our ski hills this is great news,” adds Samaddar. 

Swoop previously ran a Winnipeg to Kelowna route, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19 in June. At that time, passenger numbers at the Kelowna airport had fallen to 1996 levels.  

Air Canada resumed its service between Kelowna and Toronto in August. WestJet also flies between the two cities.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

164731
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4301767
#22 6100 Old Vernon Rd
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$499,900
more details
163177


164315


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Rae
Rae Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164482


Sneaky dog cleans up after dinner

Must Watch
This dog has no shame in licking up the leftovers.
Monday Morning Time Waster
Daily Dose
Start your Monday browsing the internet!
Monday Morning Time Waster (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti split
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea is a single mom and plans to raise son Onyx alone.
Baby laughs like a sheep
Must Watch
He sounds like a mini Chewbacca.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158861
162890