COVID-19 case confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the Kelowna Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is self-isolating at home and under active public health monitoring, according to a press release from Central Okanagan Public Schools on Sunday afternoon.

Contact tracing teams will be following up with any other individuals potentially exposed to the confirmed case.

It is not yet clear whether the positive case is a student or teacher.

"The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible," reads the release.

"Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to the KSS community."

The announcement comes on the same day Kelowna's École de l’Anse-au-sable announced it would be shutting down the entire school due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At this time, the KSS case is not considered an outbreak, as no transmission has been identified within the school.

The École de l’Anse-au-sable outbreak, announced last week, is the first and only school outbreak in British Columbia at this time.