163427
Kelowna  

COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of entire Kelowna school

Virus outbreak closes school

- | Story: 314455

Kelowna's École de l’Anse-au-sable has decided to close its operations entirely for 10 days after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the school last week.

Last Wednesday, an outbreak was declared at the french-language school, when three positive tests were discovered amongst members of the school. Friday, Interior Health announced the outbreak had grown to 11 cases, and 160 members of the school were self-isolating for two weeks after coming into contact with the infected people.

But Sunday, the school sent out a notice to parents that the entire school will be shutting down until Nov. 4.

“After an analysis of the school population and available human resources, the administration of the Conseil scolaire francophone has no choice but to close École l’Anse-au-sable until Nov. 4, 2020 inclusive, to ensure everyone’s safety,” the letter states.

The full closure of the school was not ordered by Interior Health.

The school notes that Interior Health is continuing to investigate the outbreak. It was the first, and remains the only COVID-19 outbreak in B.C. schools since they were reopened last month. An outbreak is declared when transmission of the virus occurs within the school itself.

Last week, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the first case of the virus at the school is believed to have been contracted by someone visiting from somewhere else in B.C.

The school has asked parents to keep a close eye on their kids' health over the next 10 days, although it notes that if IH has not reached out directly, “your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

An update on the latest number of cases connected to the outbreak is expected from Interior Health Monday.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kelowna News

163820
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
162394


151852


Real Estate
4273834
#10 4102 24 Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$235,000
more details
161973


163157


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Nacho
Nacho Kelowna SPCA >


153561


164836


Baby laughs like a sheep

Must Watch
He sounds like a mini Chewbacca.
Young celeb photos
Galleries
Check out these old photos of celebs.
Excited dog falls into lake
Must Watch
Oops, there he goes again.
Never too old to ride a zip line
Must Watch
Grandpa wants a turn on the zip line.
Hilary Duff expecting third child
Showbiz
Actress/singer Hilary Duff is pregnant with baby number three.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162198
162890