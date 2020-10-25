163427
New Vintage Theatre Opens The Vault of Horror Hallowe'en Play

If you're looking for something to do this Halloween, the New Vintage Theatre may have something for you, in person or online. 

The local team has created an original comedy show based on Tales from The Crypt and Vault of Horror vintage horror comics presented at the Black Box Theatre on Thursday and Friday. Those who want to enjoy the show from the comforts of their home can watch online through the end of November. 

"We recognize that people won't be able to gather for large parties or events, so we created a physically distanced, small show for the Black Box that will also be available virtually," said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director. 

"This way people can still come out, get dressed up and enjoy a hilarious show or continue to support local talent from the comfort of their own home."

Audiences will enter the weird and wonderful world of the Crypt Keeper, Vault Keeper and the Old Witch as they introduce such terrifyingly funny scenes as "Daddy's Lost His Head", Terror On The Moors", "The Beast of The Full Moon" and "Lend Me A Hand" as well as other classics.

Live audiences will also receive a classic comic and candy with their ticket purchase. 

"This show allows us to keep our actors working and serves as an important fundraiser at a time when arts organizations are really suffering."

Masks need to be worn at the venue. Audiences can wear their own or purchase one at the venue for a donation. They are also encouraged to dress up for this event, which is suitable for ages 12+.

To purchase tickets, click here

